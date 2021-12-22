Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 134,420 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,420 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $56,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in AT&T by 11.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in AT&T by 9.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 53,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in AT&T by 7.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 218,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 399,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,568,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 202.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

