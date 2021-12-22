Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,091 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $71,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.68. 32,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,597,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.99. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $138.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

