Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,240 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $90,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31,801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 197,167 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.18. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $224.35 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

