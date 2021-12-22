Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,196 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $41,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 158.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,528. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.83.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

