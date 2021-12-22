Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 53,766 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,233,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,766 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.78% of FS KKR Capital worth $49,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 30,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

