Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,627 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $176,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $432,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.68. The stock had a trading volume of 30,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,708. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

