Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $93,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.40. The stock had a trading volume of 72,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,637. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.14. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

