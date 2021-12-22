Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $49,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 43,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.16. The company had a trading volume of 29,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,304. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

