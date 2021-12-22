Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$167.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$91.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

