Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 405,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,746,677 shares.The stock last traded at $71.54 and had previously closed at $70.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 101.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 530,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,968,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.