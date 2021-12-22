Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 64.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,817 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 35.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 33.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

