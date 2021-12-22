Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$24.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.08.

Shares of WEED stock traded down C$0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.18. 1,402,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,949. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.82. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$11.04 and a 52-week high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

