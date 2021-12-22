Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 41508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26.

About Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

