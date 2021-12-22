Cardano (ADA) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.97 or 0.00250635 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00034673 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002825 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.38 or 0.00508380 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00083829 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,886,652,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,457,359,790 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

