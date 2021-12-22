Cardano Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.61 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Cardano has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $44.27 billion and $1.61 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002741 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.97 or 0.00250635 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00034673 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002825 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.38 or 0.00508380 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00083829 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,886,652,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,457,359,790 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.