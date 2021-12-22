CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Gap Up to $136.99

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.99, but opened at $144.02. CarMax shares last traded at $132.78, with a volume of 17,743 shares.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

