Carry (CRE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.35 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 19% higher against the dollar. Carry has a market cap of $91.51 million and $13.35 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00109366 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011295 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001507 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,759,961,717 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

