CashHand (CHND) Price Tops $0.0360 on Top Exchanges

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, CashHand has traded down 58.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. CashHand has a total market cap of $53,306.22 and $57.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00029837 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CashHand Profile

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,426,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,480,149 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

