Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.97. Approximately 9,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,716,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAVA shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.22.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 153,686 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after acquiring an additional 151,999 shares during the period. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.