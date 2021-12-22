Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.60.

Several research firms have commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,546,014. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,640,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. 9,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,617. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.72. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

