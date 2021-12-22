Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after buying an additional 335,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after buying an additional 240,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after buying an additional 232,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,697,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.90.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $650,928.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $287,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $124.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,341. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average of $124.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.86 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

