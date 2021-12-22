CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce $23.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $24.61 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $105.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.42 million to $106.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.27 million, with estimates ranging from $82.42 million to $86.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $411.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after buying an additional 2,612,201 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,117 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth $4,861,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,196,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,199,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.