Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.6% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.30.

CAT traded up $4.11 on Wednesday, hitting $202.42. 45,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,284. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

