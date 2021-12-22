Catherine Wong Sells 5,104 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Catherine Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.42. 264,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,917. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.87.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,364,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Domo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP increased its stake in Domo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Domo by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Domo by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

