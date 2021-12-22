Cavalier Investments LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 4.64% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BJK opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.349 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

