Cavalier Investments LLC Buys 1,323 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $252.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,527 shares of company stock valued at $143,314,854. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

