Cavalier Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in MSCI by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.29.

MSCI stock opened at $594.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.