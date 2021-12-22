Cavalier Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cavalier Investments LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

