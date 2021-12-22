Cavalier Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $465.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

