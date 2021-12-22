Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 989 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $621.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.04. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $175.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

