CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report $8.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.21 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $6.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $27.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.40 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average is $95.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $107.96.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,283,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 689,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,093,000 after acquiring an additional 576,799 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

