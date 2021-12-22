CCLA Investment Management Ltd Buys 4,261 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.1% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $187,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,408.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,457.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,436.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

