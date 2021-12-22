Ccore (CCO) Trading Up 66.6% This Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 66.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $31,020.27 and $179.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Ccore Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

