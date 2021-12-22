Ccore Hits 1-Day Volume of $161.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $52,019.19 and $161.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00042384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.00209392 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars.

