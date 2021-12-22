CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128,381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.06% of CDK Global worth $123,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CDK Global by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,982,000 after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 631,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after buying an additional 422,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CDK Global by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,619,000 after buying an additional 417,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CDK Global by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after buying an additional 290,097 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 266,688 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of CDK opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

