Celer Network Price Tops $0.0716 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Celer Network has a market cap of $435.70 million and approximately $66.72 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00042505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.91 or 0.00209991 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,711,958 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

