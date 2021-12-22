Celo (CELO) Market Cap Achieves $1.73 Billion

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Celo has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and $85.73 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 43% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $4.71 or 0.00009643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.57 or 0.99966634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00074288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

