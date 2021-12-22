Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.39

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 1352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CELU shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celularity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $179,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

