Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.93. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 2,532 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $125.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.81 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

