Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.70

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.70 and traded as low as $12.84. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 37,542 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 170,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

