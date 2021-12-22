Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.70

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.70 and traded as low as $12.84. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 37,542 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
