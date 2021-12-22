Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Get Centogene alerts:

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28. Centogene has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -2.00.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.49). Centogene had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centogene will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centogene by 15.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 258,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centogene by 10.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Centogene by 126.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.