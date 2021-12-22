Centrality (CENNZ) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $227.28 million and $2.00 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00041510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Centrality Profile

CENNZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

