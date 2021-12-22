Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002220 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $146.18 million and approximately $932,684.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.16 or 0.08128764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,741.75 or 0.99922881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00073601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00048186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 134,982,816 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.