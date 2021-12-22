Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.88% of Cerner worth $186,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cerner by 38,761.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cerner by 484.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after buying an additional 2,069,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after buying an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Cerner by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after buying an additional 1,157,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,728,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $92.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

