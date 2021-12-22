Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Certara in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Certara’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of -68.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Certara news, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,821,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,290,661 shares of company stock valued at $278,548,081 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Certara by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after buying an additional 11,865,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after buying an additional 2,182,487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Certara by 40.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after buying an additional 645,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 111.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 607,141 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Certara by 1,438.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 458,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

