CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Up 19.7%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL)’s stock price shot up 19.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.46. 268,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 147,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

The firm has a market cap of C$488.31 million and a P/E ratio of -56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.33.

Get CGX Energy alerts:

In other CGX Energy news, Senior Officer Tralisa Maraj sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,577.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.