Chainlink Hits 24-Hour Volume of $681.78 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion and approximately $681.78 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for $20.59 or 0.00041954 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00201065 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.