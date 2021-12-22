Charles M. Watts Acquires 5,855 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Charles M. Watts acquired 5,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $25,117.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BDSX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. 101,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,396. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.98. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($31.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BDSX. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Biodesix Company Profile
Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.
