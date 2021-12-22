ChartEx One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,308.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $264,895.59 and approximately $5,308.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00057549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.87 or 0.08122408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,547.93 or 1.00035250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00073841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00049928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002684 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.