Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Chase worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chase during the second quarter worth $4,626,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chase by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chase by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chase by 88.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Chase by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total value of $95,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $294,800. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.66. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Chase’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Chase Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

